TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TTEC by 2,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

