TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.20.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.