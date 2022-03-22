Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $29.27. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 702 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

