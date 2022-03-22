U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,478 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

