U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Natixis lifted its holdings in DexCom by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after buying an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $460.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

