U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

TSLA stock opened at $921.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $894.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $938.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

