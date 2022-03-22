U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,438 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,179,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,042,000 after purchasing an additional 204,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

