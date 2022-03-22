U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

