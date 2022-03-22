U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 55,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,286. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.