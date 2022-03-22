U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of USX opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson purchased 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 over the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

