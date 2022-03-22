Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of UBER opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

