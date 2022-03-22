Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of UBER opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

