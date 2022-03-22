UBS Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £150 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £150 ($197.47) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($204.05) to £138 ($181.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($204.05) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($206.35) to £134.50 ($177.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($208.00) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £147.53 ($194.23).

FLTR stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,168 ($120.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,614. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($100.05) and a 12 month high of £168.20 ($221.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of £102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of £119.62.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

