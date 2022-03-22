UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.40. UEX shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 1,007,643 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$222.95 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

Get UEX alerts:

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.