Umbrella Network (UMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.58 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $9.46 million and $5.58 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00218143 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.