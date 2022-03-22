UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

