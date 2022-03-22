UniFarm Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. UniFarm has a market cap of $391,881.60 and $34,783.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.53 or 0.07014048 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.12 or 0.99794697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042692 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

