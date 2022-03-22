Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $5.49 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $5.49 or 0.00012877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $17.30 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

