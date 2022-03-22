Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

