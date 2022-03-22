Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 222,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,700,609 shares.The stock last traded at $264.94 and had previously closed at $264.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.82.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

