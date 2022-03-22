United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will announce ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.36). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($7.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

United Airlines stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $61.34.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

