United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Trading Down 3.2%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97. 1,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

