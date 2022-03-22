United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

