United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,093 ($14.39). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,082 ($14.24), with a volume of 2,513,561 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,059.07.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,916.27). Insiders acquired 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074 over the last ninety days.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

