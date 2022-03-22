UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.18 and the highest is $5.88. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $5.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.27. The stock had a trading volume of 85,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,328. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $360.11 and a one year high of $513.00. The company has a market capitalization of $476.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

