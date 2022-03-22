Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,696,094 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.