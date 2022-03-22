Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.90

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 17679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNVR. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares valued at $1,607,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

