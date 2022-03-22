Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.90

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 17679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.
A number of research firms have issued reports on UNVR. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76.
In other Univar Solutions news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares valued at $1,607,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
