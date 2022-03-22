Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Universal Display worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.94. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.