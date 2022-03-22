UnMarshal (MARSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.75 or 0.07054170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.48 or 0.99918182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042424 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

