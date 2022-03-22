UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 670,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,232,213 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $5.57.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UP Fintech (TIGR)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.