UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 670,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,232,213 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,882,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 656,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,486,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

