Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,632,939 shares.The stock last traded at $114.84 and had previously closed at $125.85.
UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.01.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Upstart by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
