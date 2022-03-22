Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,632,939 shares.The stock last traded at $114.84 and had previously closed at $125.85.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Upstart by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

