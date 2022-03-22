Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 295,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,617,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

