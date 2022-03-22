urban-gro (UGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect urban-gro to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million and a PE ratio of -36.15.
In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on UGRO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About urban-gro (Get Rating)
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on urban-gro (UGRO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.