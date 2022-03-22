urban-gro (UGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect urban-gro to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million and a PE ratio of -36.15.

Get urban-gro alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in urban-gro by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UGRO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.