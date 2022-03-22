urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect urban-gro to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million and a P/E ratio of -36.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UGRO shares. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in urban-gro by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 74,586 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

