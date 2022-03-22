Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading 4% Higher

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.
About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbana (UBAAF)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.