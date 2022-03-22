Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading 4% Higher

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

