UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Raised to $11.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

URGN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

