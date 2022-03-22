USDK (USDK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $122.57 Million

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and $122.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.53 or 0.07014048 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.12 or 0.99794697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042692 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

