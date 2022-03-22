Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 34.5%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) shot up 34.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.48. 59,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 980,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $551.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,082,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uxin by 6,386.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 4,196,026 shares in the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in Uxin by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 41,282,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,940,000 after buying an additional 3,883,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Uxin by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 1,726,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

