Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Tops $51.90 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Vai has a market capitalization of $51.90 million and approximately $118,040.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.30 or 0.07009454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.83 or 0.99964045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

