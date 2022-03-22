Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,147,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vale worth $44,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vale by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vale by 1,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

