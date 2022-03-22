Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.05. 1,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 29,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

