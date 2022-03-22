VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.75

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.53, with a volume of 3845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.