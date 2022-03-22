VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

MOAT traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 528,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,921. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

