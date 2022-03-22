Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,706,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.70. 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

