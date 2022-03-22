Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.54. 25,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

