Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

