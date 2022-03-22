Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Cut by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 11.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

VGK traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 358,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

