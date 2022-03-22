Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

