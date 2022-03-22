Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.25

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.25 and last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 26758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.91.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
