Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.25

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.25 and last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 26758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

