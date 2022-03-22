Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.87. The company had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,735. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $179.46 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.